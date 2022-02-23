Parson proclaims National FFA Week, drives a tractor to work

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson proclaimed Feb. 19-26 to be National Future Farmers of America (FFA) Week in Missouri on Wednesday. The governor celebrated the proclamation in true farming fashion — by driving a tractor to the Missouri State Capitol.

Missouri FFA President Kaitlin Kleiboeker received the proclamation and was joined by nearly 300 FFA members on the steps of the Capitol.

"Every year it is a pleasure to get to recognize National FFA Week in the Show-Me State and to take the opportunity to demonstrate our agricultural roots by driving a tractor to work," Parson said in a news release. "The First Lady and I both come from farm families and truly believe our state’s future leaders are part of this exceptional group of young people in the Missouri FFA."

Parson drove a John Deere tractor to work for the fourth year in a row, in honor of the FFA tradition of students driving their tractors to school during National FFA Week. Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe also joined in the tractor-driving tradition.

The FFA was founded in 1928 by 33 young men in Kansas City. The FFA now has 8,700 chapters, with over 350 chapters in the state of Missouri.

