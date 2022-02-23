Parson proclaims National FFA Week, drives a tractor to work

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson proclaimed Feb. 19-26 to be National Future Farmers of America (FFA) Week in Missouri on Wednesday. The governor celebrated the proclamation in true farming fashion — by driving a tractor to the Missouri State Capitol.
It’s a great day to drive a tractor to work! In celebration of National #FFAWeek, I was proud to drive a John Deere tractor to the Missouri State Capitol this morning with @MissouriFFA President Kaitlin Kleiboeker. pic.twitter.com/BZSpMJJUIW— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) February 23, 2022
Missouri FFA President Kaitlin Kleiboeker received the proclamation and was joined by nearly 300 FFA members on the steps of the Capitol.
"Every year it is a pleasure to get to recognize National FFA Week in the Show-Me State and to take the opportunity to demonstrate our agricultural roots by driving a tractor to work," Parson said in a news release. "The First Lady and I both come from farm families and truly believe our state’s future leaders are part of this exceptional group of young people in the Missouri FFA."
Parson drove a John Deere tractor to work for the fourth year in a row, in honor of the FFA tradition of students driving their tractors to school during National FFA Week. Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe also joined in the tractor-driving tradition.
The FFA was founded in 1928 by 33 young men in Kansas City. The FFA now has 8,700 chapters, with over 350 chapters in the state of Missouri.