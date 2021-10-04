BONNE TERRE — Gov. Mike Parson has no plans to stop the execution of Ernest Lee Johnson, according to a statement Monday.
Pope Francis was among the people calling for clemency for Johnson before his scheduled execution by lethal injection at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Johnson, 61, killed three people while robbing a Columbia convenience store in 1994. Johnson's intellectual disability has raised concerns about the constitutionality of his execution.
“The state is prepared to deliver justice and carry out the lawful sentence Mr. Johnson received in accordance with the Missouri Supreme Court's order,” Parson said in the statement.
Parson's office said Johnson's case has been through due process in state and federal courts.
Through the Vatican's ambassador to the U.S., Pope Francis sent a letter to Parson requesting clemency. Part of the letter states that it is not the intellectual disability nor the facts of the crime, but "His Holiness wishes to place before you the simple fact of Mr. Johnson's humanity and the sacredness of human life."
Pope Francis sent a letter requesting clemency for #ErnestJohnson to @GovParsonMO this week through the Vatican's ambassador to the U.S. The Pope "wishes to place before you the simple fact of Mr. Johnson's humanity and the sacredness of all human life." pic.twitter.com/rpWfTPZOFE— Sister Helen Prejean (@helenprejean) October 1, 2021
Democratic U.S. Reps. Cori Bush and Emmanuel Cleaver and former Gov. Bob Holden also have asked for a stay in the execution over the last few days.
"Right now we are trying to shed light where there is darkness and that's the death penalty system in Missouri," said Elyse Max, state director of the Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty. "There's 19 people after Mr. Johnson that are near the end of their appeals, so we are hoping that we can garner some of the attention we are getting right now and bring some light to what is happening in Missouri."
According to Max, Johnson's legal team will be filing with the U.S. Supreme Court, which has yet to get a case number. This will allow an oral argument on the intellectual disability claim based on new evidence since 2006.
Ernest was transported from the Potosi Correctional Center and is currently at Bonne Terre, where the execution will take place.
"The eyes are going to be on Missouri tomorrow," Max said.