JEFFERSON CITY - On Friday Gov. Parson held a press conference to discuss his action in the future about the remaining legislative items.
This comes a day after Gov. Parson issued 32 line-item vetoes, including $500 million to pay for a tax rebate program, totaling almost $644 million.
The tax rebate program HB 2090 would have provided $500 to Missourians making less than $150,000 individually or $300,000 jointly.
In a press conference on Friday, Parson said he vetoed 4 bills including HB 2090, SB 724, HB 1720 and HB 1667.
Parson said he wants to create permanent tax cuts to provide relief to Missouri tax payers, and that his administration can do better than HB 2090.
Parson said he is proposing to reduce individual income tax rate, increase the standard deduction allowance and simplify the tax code.
"Under our plan, not only will the top income tax rate be reduced for everyone, the first $16,000 in earned income for single filers and $32,000 for joint filers will be tax free," Parson said.
He also said that Missourians "were never going to receive direct checks for $500 or $1,000."
"In Missouri, we want to provide permanent tax cuts for permanent relief, not temporary stimulus," Parson said. "We're excited to work with the General Assembly to get this historic and meaningful tax cut passed to provide real relief to every Missouri taxpayer."
He also stated there is conversation to plan a special session to address agriculture tax credits. He said HB 1720 is not doing enough for Missouri agriculture.
"I will never sell farmers or ranchers short and always fight for agriculture in this state," Parson said.
Parson said he looks forward to passing a minimum 6-year sunset on agriculture tax credits. The original HB 1720 only extended the sunset tax credit for two years.
"It's only right that we provide Missouri farmers and ranch families the foundation of the economy, with the same opportunities provided in these other programs," Parson said.
Parson stated he wants to do more to help Missourians throughout this time of inflation.
"It's not the time to take half measures when it comes to Missouri's farmers and our agriculture industry," Parson said.
The Governor also said that Missouri can afford these new bills.
The special session does not have a date just yet, but it will focus on these two topics.