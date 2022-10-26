WOOLDRIDGE — Gov. Mike Parson toured the damage from the Wooldridge fire on Wednesday afternoon.
Nearly 23 structures, including 10 homes, were damaged or lost in the fire Saturday, and it burned more than 3,000 acres.
Parson gave praise to the more than 50 fire departments from across the state that responded to the fire.
"I want to compliment the local fire authorities, the volunteers that always come to these, the chief that was here," Parson said. "I want to thank all my state agencies for the coming out. I think that when you look at it whether it's SEMA, sonservation, agriculture, fire department, public safety — all of those here with me today, this is what our job is supposed to be, is to be here to help and assist people."
Rep. Vicky Hartzler and State Sen. Caleb Rowden also toured damage from the fire.
Parson said he doesn't believe the damage is enough to request a federal disaster declaration — but that he will leverage all state resources to help those in need.
"It's heartbreaking," Parson added. "You see all those things, people's lives were in there."
The Red Cross operated a temporary shelter in Boonville, which closed Monday morning.
The Cooper County Fire Protection District told KOMU 8 Monday it's continuing to compile information needed to write an incident report, as well as consult with staff and other agencies to determine an official cause. The Columbia Missourian reported the fire started after a combine ignited a field it was harvesting.
Donations for the town can be sent to a local GoFundMe.