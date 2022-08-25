COLUMBIA - Gov. Mike Parson visited Clary-Shy Park in Columbia Thursday morning as part of his tour across Missouri to advocate for his proposed tax cuts and agricultural tax credits during the upcoming special session on Sept. 6.
The proposed tax cuts would the top individual tax rate from 5.3% to 4.8%. They would also eliminate the bottom tax bracket and increase the standard deduction for individuals by $2,000 and by $4,000 for married joint filers.
"Anybody single making less than $16,000 is not going to have a state tax burden," Gov. Parson said.
These tax cuts are announced alongside Missouri posting a record budget surplus for the second straight year. Gov. Parson argues that the tax cuts are sustainable.
"We're still going to be able to do that $700 million," Gov. Parson said. "We're still gonna have discretionary spending, we're still gonna be able to keep all the programs we started in play and totally fund them and we're going to continue to have money leftover on the bottom line."
However, House Minority Leader Crystal Quade tweeted a statement on Tuesday claiming that Gov. Parson is using temporary revenue to take on permanent expenses.
The governor’s special session is an election season ploy to change the subject after suddenly discovering that eliminating Missourians’ reproductive rights isn’t the winning issue Republicans thought it would be. It is also a textbook example of fiscal irresponsibility.1/5 pic.twitter.com/djsf8ShykR— Crystal Quade (@crystal_quade) August 22, 2022
Gov. Parson told reporters that the state has mapped out the tax cuts for five to seven years in the future and that they will be sustainable.
"It costs $700 million and we're still going to have money leftover from discretionary spending, and we're still going to have money leftover on the bottom line," Gov. Parson said.
Gov. Parson claims that Missouri is in the "best financial shape they've ever been in."
But the tax cuts are also being criticized for disproportionately benefiting the upper class.
The governor forgot to include who's going to benefit most from his special session: the ultra-wealthy! Don't worry, we're here to help! #moleg https://t.co/Y02ozC0Gsw pic.twitter.com/cwarOB2rrr— Missouri House Democratic Caucus (@MOLegDems) August 23, 2022
Gov. Parson argued against this criticism in his speech, saying that they are taking a political spin on the proposal. He said the tax cuts will benefit all members of the workforce in Missouri.
"We're trying to take care of all elements of people that are in the workforce, if you're drawing a check, you're gonna benefit from it," he said.
Gov. Parson also talked about the creation and extension on agricultural tax credits. These include the following, according to Gov. Parson's office:
- Extending the expiration of the meat processing facility investment tax credit;
- Creating a tax credit program for retail dealers of higher ethanol blend fuels;
- Creating a tax credit program for retail dealers of biodiesel;
- Creating a tax credit program for Missouri biodiesel producers;
- Creating a tax credit program for establishing or improving urban farming operations;
- Extending the expiration of the Rolling Stock Tax Credit program;
- Extending the expiration of the Agricultural Product Utilization Contributor Tax Credit;
- Extending the expiration of the New Generation Cooperative Incentive Tax Credit;
- Exempting utility vehicles for agriculture use from state and local sales and use taxes;
- Creating the Specialty Agricultural Crops Act; and
- Amending the Family Farms Act to modify the definition of small farmer.
The governor said he believes agriculture hasn't received some of the same benefits other industries have over the past few years.
"I called a special session to be able to fix what didn't get done last year," Gov. Parson said.
The specific language on all the agricultural tax credits is listed online here.