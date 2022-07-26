Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of central and east central Missouri, including the following counties, in central Missouri, Audrain, Boone and Callaway. In east central Missouri, Montgomery. * WHEN...Until 245 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1233 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported numerous lingering road closures due to flooding. Flooding is already occurring. Radar estimates between 4 and 10 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Mexico, Centralia, Montgomery City, Wellsville, Hallsville, Auxvasse, Sturgeon, New Florence, Jonesburg, Laddonia, Bellflower, Martinsburg, Shamrock, Murry, Buell, Harrisburg, High Hill, Middletown, Rush Hill and Benton City. - This includes the following State Parks... Finger Lakes State Park and Graham Cave State Park. This includes the following highways... Interstate 70 in Missouri between exits 170 and 183. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. &&