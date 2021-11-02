JEFFERSON CITY – Authorities have closed down East Elm Street between Eldorado Drive and Nelson Drive after a structure fire erupted in a Jefferson City office building Monday night.
The road is expected to remain closed until later Tuesday.
The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to the structure fire in the 1600 block of East Elm Street around 8:50 p.m. First responders reported a large fire on the roof of the office building.
Fire crews continued to battle the fire until early Tuesday morning.
Officials, including the state fire marshal, are investigating the cause of the fire. There are no reported injuries at this time.
This story is developing and will be updated.