COLUMBIA - A block of East Walnut Street is closed due to structure issues with a nearby building, Columbia Public Works announced Wednesday night.
East Walnut Street between North Eighth Street and North Ninth Street will be closed until further notice, Public Works said.
The city said there are structural issues with the Guitar Building, which is located at 34 N. Eighth Street.
The alley between the Guitar Building and The Blue Note will also be closed until further notice.
The city advised drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area.