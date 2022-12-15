COLUMBIA - A block of East Walnut Street is closed due to structure issues with a nearby building, Columbia Public Works announced Wednesday night.
East Walnut Street between North Eighth Street and North Ninth Street is closed until further notice.
The city said there was a partial collapse of a parapet wall at the Guitar Building, which is located at 34 N. Eighth Street.
"The parapet wall is the extension of the wall that goes up beyond the roof of the building," city spokesperson Sydney Olsen said.
These are the signs posted on every businesses window that are inside the Guitar Building. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/tWuEfGfo2C— Reagan Di Trolio TV (@ReaganTrolio) December 15, 2022
Olsen said the city's building and site development crews inspected the building Wednesday.
"But they went back early this morning [Thursday] and they found some further damage," Olsen said. That's when they decided to evacuate businesses from the Guitar Building.
The northbound lane and parking areas of Eighth Street between Broadway and Walnut are closed. The alley between the Guitar Building and The Blue Note are also closed until further notice.
Olsen said the area will reopen once engineers finish evaluating the structure.
“It could be as soon as tomorrow [Friday]. It really depends on how quickly the engineer can determine the safety of the building and also what they find," Olsen said.
Room 38 general manager Bryan Hackett told KOMU 8 the restaurant is closed for at least the rest of Thursday, until the city gives it an all clear.
The restaurant said it has hundreds of reservations for MU's graduation weekend.
"Obviously we know this is an inconvenience we really appreciate the occupants' patience and understanding as this is somewhat of an unusual event," Olsen said.
The city advised drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area.