COLUMBIA — Part East Walnut Street will close Thursday, April 6, for construction. The street will close between College Avenue and North William Street, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Contractors for the City of Columbia Public Works department will perform curb and gutter repair work, weather permitting.
[1/4] Between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday, April 6, East Walnut Street will be closed between College Avenue and North William Street. Christiansen Construction, contractors for Public Works, will be performing curb and gutter repair work, weather permitting. pic.twitter.com/BCepIM2p26— Columbia Public Works (@pub_works) April 4, 2023
During the construction, westbound traffic on East Walnut Street will be directed around the closure south on North William Street and west on East Broadway. Signs and flaggers will be present to assist motorists, people walking and biking.
The closure is part of the East Walnut Street resurfacing project, which began March 20 and will continue through July. Lane restrictions and closures will continue along East Walnut Street between College Avenue and Old Highway 63 North throughout the remainder of the project.