COLUMBIA - Hulett Heating and Air Conditioning will repair a downspout on the outside of the Fifth and Walnut Street parking garage from 7 to 11 a.m. Tuesday.
The sidewalk, all metered parking spaces and both driving lanes of East Walnut Street between North Fifth Street and North Sixth Street will be closed during the repair, according to a news release from Columbia Public Works.
Road and sidewalk closure signs will be posted, and there will be barricades placed on East Walnut Street at the intersections of North Fifth and North Sixth Streets.
During the closure, vehicles will still be able to access both the entrance and exit of the post office parking lot.
The repairs are expected to be completed and the road and sidewalks reopened by 11 a.m. Tuesday, weather permitting.