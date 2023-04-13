COLUMBIA − Part of East Walnut Street will close for 10 days while crews finish a resurfacing project.
The street will close between the intersections of Ripley Street and North William Street, starting at 7 a.m. Monday, April 17. It will last through 5 p.m. Friday, April 28, weather permitting.
The street closure will allow for the completion of full-depth pavement repairs, which Columbia Public Works says will help restore the structural integrity of the street and extend its service life.
Drivers should avoid East Walnut when possible and use East Broadway as an alternative route.
The previously-announced closure of East Walnut Street between North Williams Street and Old Highway 63 is expected to finish up by Friday, April 21, which is earlier than Public Works anticipated.