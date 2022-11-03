COLUMBIA - City of Columbia Water and Light is immediately closing a portion of Forum Boulevard for a water main replacement, the city said Thursday afternoon.
The city said the turn lane from southbound Forum onto westbound Nifong Boulevard is closed for crews to complete the project.
City officials said they are urging people to use caution when traveling in the work zone or to find an alternate route.
The city also said it appreciates residents' patience while crews work to fix the water main.