COLUMBIA - Part of the Katy Trail will temporarily close on July 12 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. to allow for shaft pouring and construction work on the new Lance Cpl. Leon Deraps Interstate 70 Missouri River Bridge.
During this time, there are no planned lane closures or traffic delays along I-70 around the work zone, per a press release.
Project completion of the bridge is expected by Dec. 31, 2024.
Motorists are advised to use extra caution through work zones, obey all traffic signs, and avoid any distractions.