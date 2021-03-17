MISSOURI- Route HH in Macon County is closed in both lanes, 4 miles south of Route at Rock Creek due to flooding.

Route Z, north of Boonville, is also closed due to flooding. 

Route HH closure

Route HH Closure in Macon County
Route Z closure

Route Z closure

MoDOT reminds drivers to turn around when you see a flooded area and to take extra time to use a detour. 

For more information on road closures, visit MoDOT's traveler map. For more information on traffic and road conditions, visit KOMU 8's traffic map.

Receive the top KOMU 8 News headlines of the day in your inbox.
START YOUR DAY INFORMED

Tags

Recommended for you