BOONE COUNTY − Route ZZ will be closed between Interstate 70 Drive southwest to Harmony Bends Park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.
The Missouri Department of Transportation is scheduled to perform culvert pipe replacement, which will cause full lane closures.
Work was scheduled for Wednesday but was rescheduled due to weather, according to a tweet from the department.
Missouri Route ZZ Closure has been rescheduled to May 4 due to weather. For more information, visit: https://t.co/Ss8XerwFpn https://t.co/5n8bPWV5jd— MoDOT Central District (@MoDOT_Central) May 3, 2023
Extra caution is advised through work zones, as well as obeying traffic signs and avoiding distractions.