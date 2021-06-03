JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City MINK league team, the Renegades, is in one of the more unique situations in sports.
The Renegades are a team of college-aged baseball players who travel around Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska and Kansas to play games against similar teams. To maintain NCAA eligibility, the players are unpaid which puts them in a unique situation.
Players who don't live within commuting distance to Jefferson City live with host families for the summer.
Assistant Coach Tyler Bracht says it's a very unique situation.
"We get kids from all over America to come into Jefferson City, we use our community as host families," Bracht said. "These kids that come from out of state, they need a place to stay, eat, and sleep so in our community we use host families to help out with that."
Current Renegades player Carter Mize is one of the players living with a host family.
"It's cool," Mize said. "I'm sorta part of their family for like eight or nine weeks."
The community has taken in some of the Renegades players, but the players are also giving back to the community.
Last year the team hosted a celebrity charity game to raise money for United Way. This year with the pandemic starting to wind down, they're starting to host local little league teams again.
"I would run out to the outfield with a little leaguer," Mize said. "It was so cool. I remember when I was that age and I saw kids that were in college and I thought they were the best players in the world."
Rob Morgan, a local little league coach, knows his team is excited to play with the Renegades.
"Tonight is a surprise to them," Morgan said. "The excitement we saw on the kids faces when we told them we were going to be here tonight was unbelievable. They were jumping around screaming, they had just won two games in their double header last night and that didn't matter because they found out they were coming here tonight."
The Renegades open their season Thursday at 7 p.m. at Vivion Field in Jefferson City.