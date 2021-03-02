COLUMBIA - City Of Columbia contractors will begin construction on the intersection of Santiago Drive and West Nifong Boulevard starting Wednesday, March 3.
The project will remove the pavement to install a new storm sewer.
As a result of this project, the intersection will be partially closed. Through traffic on West Nifong Boulevard will be accessible. Drivers will not be able to access Santiago Drive from Nifong Boulevard.
The Nifong Boulevard Corridor; Forum Boulevard improvement project will add two additional through lanes, bike lanes, sidewalks and intersection improvements along Nifong Boulevard between South Providence Road and Willowcreek Lane, and along Forum Boulevard between West Nifong Boulevard and West Green Meadows Road.
Two new streets, Aurora Drive and Nova Way, will be constructed by a private developer. The project also includes a new traffic signal at the new intersection of Nifong and Aurora Drive.
The project is expected to last three weeks, weather permitting.