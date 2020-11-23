COLUMBIA – Gwen Rhoades has a passion for cooking.
She attributes her affection for the kitchen to her gulf coast roots.
"I've actually been in the kitchen since I was like 4-years-old, and started actually cooking when I was 7," she said.
What she cooks tends to be a mix of what she has on hand.
"I make the stuff that my grandmother taught me," she added. "And that's just a little bit of everything."
When prices increased because of the pandemic, Rhoades realized she needed help keeping food on the shelves.
"I didn't need to get help from the food bank until, I want to say, earlier this year," she said.
Rhoades turned to Central Pantry to get what she needed. The pantry is operated by The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri.
The food bank is preparing for its 19th year of the 'Partnership Against Hunger,' the bank's largest yearly food drive and fundraiser.
Seth Wolfmeyer, marketing and communication manager for the food bank, said this year has made him especially thankful for the donations received.
"The impact that the people in the community have has been outstanding," he said. "The reason the food bank has been able to weather this pandemic is because of the backbone of the community. Because of their financial support, because of the support they show everyday by learning more and finding out about our mission."
'Partnership Against Hunger' will set the table for families in need during the holiday season. The food bank accepts non-perishable food or monetary donations.
Because of its relationships with producers, the food bank can use $1 to buy $21 worth of consumer goods.
"When you donate to the food bank it's not just about helping someone with food, it's about helping them get out of the hole, helping them get through the trouble they're in now so they can find success in the future," Wolfmeyer said.
Columbia Hy-Vee locations, Columbia Schnucks, Columbia's Eat Well, Jefferson City's East Walmart, Hannibal's Walmart and the Hy-Vee in Kirksville will all accept donations Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information about the 'Partnership Against Hunger,' click here.
KOMU 8 is a sponsor for Partnership Against Hunger.