ROCHEPORT − Drivers on Interstate 70 planning to cross over the Missouri River near Rocheport Sunday morning will have to make new plans. Parts of the interstate will be closed due to the demolition of the Rocheport Bridge taking place at 7:30 a.m. that same morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol will use a rolling lane drop at exit 111 and also at exit 117 in order to keep drivers safe during the blast. Parts of the Katy Trail will also be closed. The Highway Patrol will act as a barrier between traffic and the bridge on both eastbound and westbound lanes.
"Traffic will be stopped, we'll do an all clear, and make sure there's no other issues. We'll detonate the bridge, wait for everything to clear, we'll clear the roadway off the new bridge and make sure there there's no debris on it from the blast," project director Mike Schupp said.
During the blast, over 1,000 feet of truss and 6 million pounds of steel will be dropped into the Missouri River. Schupp says it's important to keep people safe and that's why the Missouri Department of Transportation is stopping traffic.
"We have a perimeter that we're keeping folks out of so that there is no issues," Schupp said. "So we have law enforcement on hand to make sure no one is accessing anything via the Katy Trail or the river bottoms or anything like that."
The blast will also be livestreamed by the Missouri Department of Transportation. Those interested can find the stream on KOMU.com Sunday morning.
"We have a lot of public interest on [the demolition], and we don't have a good spot for the public to go to physically watch it, so livestreaming was the best option," Schupp said.
Once the cleanup of the bridge is complete, construction of a new bridge will begin and is expected to open in late 2024. Schupp says the new bridge will hold three lanes of eastbound traffic and three lanes of westbound traffic.
"It's going to be a much better situation when it's finally completed," Schupp said.
Those planning to travel on Sunday morning should either leave before the blast or take an alternate route in order to avoid the traffic delays from the demolition. MoDOT says to avoid the area completely, if possible, between 7 and 9 a.m.