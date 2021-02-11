COLUMBIA- Columbia police responded to a shots fired call around 12:40 a.m. Thursday after a fight led to a man firing off rounds in the air.
According to a release, CPD responded to the 3600 block of Aspen Heights Parkway.
Officers learned that a resident in the area hosted a party, and a fight had taken place. An adult male was removed from the party, and he then shot several rounds in the air outside of the residence.
The resident described the suspect as a white male, in his early 20s, around 6'2 and weighing around 190 pounds. He left the scene, driving a dark colored pickup truck, in an unknown direction.
Shell casings were found near the residence, but no property damage or injuries were reported.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477).