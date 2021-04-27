RANDOLPH COUNTY - A passenger in a weekend crash that injured five women near Moberly is speaking out after being released from the hospital.
Kayla Langley suffered injuries in the crash, including bruises and a dislocated pinky.
"They want to do surgery on it so like to repair all the ligaments and stuff around it," said Langley.
Langley along with the other two women in the vehicle play basketball at Moberly Area Community College.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, four women were standing in the median on Highway 63 two miles south of Moberly after their Ford Taurus collided with a deer. The car was stalled in the northbound passing line.
A Subaru Crosstrek was traveling northbound and collided with the rear of the Ford, which forced the Ford into the median, hitting the pedestrians.
"It was just like, I don't know if the girl like wasn't paying attention to the road or issues on her phone or what, but it was just like, we were standing there, and then we looked over and it was like, oh my god," said Langley, "you seen her lights in the car was like, dang that cars look like he's going kind of fast."
Langley says she is thankful things did not become more serious.
"I could have lost my life that night, like just from being there. So I'm really thankful that everybody is okay like it wasn't worse than it was," said Langley.
The driver of the Subaru, 18-year-old Marin Tadrus of Moberly, also faced serious injuries and was also transported to University Hospital by EMS. It is unknown if she was wearing a seatbelt.