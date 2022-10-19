COLUMBIA − City and state officials will celebrate the grand opening and ribbon cutting for the new terminal at Columbia Regional Airport Wednesday after nearly a year of construction.
The new 52,000-square foot terminal includes four gates and passenger boarding bridges and will feature new amenities, such as a restaurant, a mother’s room, a sensory room and an interior Service Animal Relief Area. As part of the city’s Percent for Art program, the terminal also includes artwork from several artists, according to a press release.
Bryan Garcia said he travels to Columbia from Miami, Florida, for work. He said he typically pays an "average price" to fly, but has run into high prices that cause him to stay in Columbia for an extra day.
"It doesn't have to be urgent for the new terminal, but it will be really nice to have the prices go down. I would have more options on flights. I think it will be really good for everybody and the city of Columbia," Garcia said.
American Airlines is the only airline that is currently operating of the terminal.
According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, airport manager Mike Parks said they will continue to have conversations with additional airlines, not just American, about the potential of flying out of Columbia in the future.
City of Columbia Economic Development Director Stacey Button said the ribbon cutting is an opportunity for mid-Missouri to come together and celebrate the new terminal and the amenities it has to offer.
"We have planned this opening to ensure that guests are able to tour the entire facility before it becomes operational later this month," Button said.
Garcia hopes to see more options for flights that he can take out of Columbia and be more flexible.
Jefferson City resident John Randolph says the new terminal will be convenient for him because he has family who will fly either into Kansas City or St. Louis.
"I'm excited that this is more convenient for me to pick up my relatives who are aging and can't drive as far," Randolph said. "So flying into Columbia is a big convenience for us."
Officials are expected to announce dates for flights in and out of the new terminal at the ribbon cutting, which starts at 3 p.m.
Gov. Mike Parson, Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin are all expected to attend. You can watch the ceremony in the video player above.