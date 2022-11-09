COLUMBIA — Missourians voted to approve Amendment 3 on Tuesday night, which legalizes recreational marijuana use at the state level for adult use.
Twenty-one states now, including Missouri, have legalized recreational marijuana. Similar ballot initiatives in North and South Dakota and Arkansas failed, but passed in Maryland.
Now, the state's still new medical marijuana industry is poised to make a full expansion into the recreational market in the coming months.
"It's exciting to finally get it on the ballot and pass it," said Patrick Dyson, the regional manager for Shangri-La dispensaries in mid-Missouri.
There are currently seven dispensaries in Columbia and two in Jefferson City, and it’s possible they will sell recreational marijuana. The dispensaries that already exist will have the first crack at selling it.
Despite having people try to buy recreational marijuana on Wednesday, Dyson informed them it won't be until at least Feb. 6 that Missourians can make their purchases.
MU professor and economist Joseph Haslag predicts it will be a $2.5 billion industry for Missouri.
"Some people who were afraid to recreationally use it in the black market are now going to say, 'It's legal. I'm going to go ahead and do it,'" Haslag said.
His predictions are based on per capita data from when Colorado legalized recreational marijuana.
Other groups are less enthusiastic about the passing of Amendment 3.
Ben Hartley from the Missouri Marijuana Legalization Movement supports recreational use, but wishes the amendment went further.
"These are just things that I think the general voter is just not familiar with," Hartley said, referring to imprecise language about the expungement of criminal records.
The Missouri NAACP previously shared its concern with KOMU 8 News about the process of expungement.
Hartley said the process for expungement, because it is not automatic, could ultimately become costly to those who seek it.
Dyson acknowledged the expungement language frustrations. Posters for the Last Prisoner Project hang inside the shop.
"I think baby steps, any step in the correct direction is a good step," Dyson said. "We're not going to make leaps and bounds initially but we're going to continue to work toward what's best."
Adult possession of up to 3 ounces of marijuana will be legal on Dec. 8.