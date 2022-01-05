JEFFERSON CITY — Capital Region Medical Center has indication some individuals’ personal and health information was accessed by an unauthorized third party, according to a press release.
CRMC is in the process of reviewing files to determine whose and what specific information was accessed.
Individuals will be notified in accordance with applicable law, the release said.
In the meantime, patients and employees are encouraged to be vigilant in reviewing their account statements for unusual activity.
During the early morning hours on Friday, Dec. 17, CRMC said it experienced a disruption in its network systems. The hospital then disabled the network as a security measure, which impacted phone and computer systems.
CRMC says they "have made significant progress in restoring their systems after a cyber security incident in December," according to a media release.
Their website is back online, including access to the patient portal and online bill pay.
There is still more work to be done according to CRMC, and the IT staff is "working diligently to bring systems back online safely and securely."
For further questions about the incident or for administrative support, CRMC has set up a call center that is available between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Central, Monday through Friday at 855-618-3184.
Future updates will be posted on CRMC's website.