JEFFERSON CITY - American Legion Air Force Veteran Bert Mauriello stood on steps of the Missouri Supreme Court house Saturday morning as the Patriot's Day parade walked past.
The day marked twenty years since Maurillo stood in a break room at his work in Columbia and heard the announcement of the attacks over the radio.
"All I thought about was that I've got family in law enforcement, I've got family in the fire department and a lot of friends," Maurillo said. "I had a cousin who worked in the twin towers and he wasn't there that day and my mind is just rushing."
Maurillo said he was supposed to walk in the parade today, but said he wanted to watch it instead and support other first responders and veterans.
"It was devastating and I support our veterans I support the military out there right now," Maurillo said.
The Cole County fire department, first responders, military personnel and bands all walked in the parade.
During the parade the Missouri Division of Fire safety conducted its memorial stair climb inside the Capitol.
After the ceremony, Maurillo joined other crowds of people in reading the names of those who died in the attacks on the Memorial Day trailer outside the capitol.
"That we may never forget," Maurillo said. "I know it's been twenty years but twenty years has gone fast and sometimes it seems like it's just yesterday. You look at that and all those feelings come back."
The Patriot's Day committee wanted to make sure they spent the time to commemorate the lives of those lost and honor the families of those passed as well.
"It means a lot to us to see our community come together this way and support," Patriot Day Committee Member Darren Reuter said. "The parade today was phenomenal as we went through downtown I was highly impressed with how many people came out."
"Hopefully it reaches out to all those around the nation today as they're being honored again," Reuter said. "That they understand that we haven't been forgotten that this is truly going to be one of those days in history that our country stepped up and did the right thing."