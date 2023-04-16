JEFFERSON CITY - Crews will continue work on road resurfacing throughout Jefferson City over the next several weeks, affecting traffic in the area.
Capital Paving & Construction, LLC, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, will continue pavement repairs, replacing guardrails and pave routes over the next several weeks.
The work planned is laid out below.
April 17 - April 20
Work will start this week, from April 17 to April 20.
Crews will work on the guardrails on Missouri Route 179 at Mission Drive, at the U.S. Route 50 ramps and at Country Club Drive.
Pavement repairs will include Route 54 South from Stadium Boulevard to the Missouri River Bridge and Route 179 at Industrial Drive and West Truman Boulevard.
April 24 - April 28
Guardrail work will be on Route 179 at Country Club Drive and north of West Main Street.
Pavement work will affect Route 179 at Missouri Boulevard.
May 1
The final work will start May 1 with beginning the paving of Route 179 and Route B.