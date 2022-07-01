COLUMBIA- Chip sealing pavement maintenance is scheduled to begin Wednesday on 61 streets.
The chip sealing process involves spraying a thin film of heated asphalt liquid on the road surface, followed by the placement of small stone chips. Rollers then go over the chips to compact and adhere them to the existing asphalt. The excess stone is swept from the surface after a period of time to allow the chips to dry and settle. According to City of Columbia Public Works, chip seal prevents road deterioration by sealing up cracks and providing a pliable long-term surface that can typically last five to seven years.
Crews plan to work daily from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Designated 'No parking' signs will be posted one week in advance on all streets planned for treatment. The City of Columbia asks people to refrain from parking your vehicles on signed streets during working hours if possible.
Temporary lane closures will be required. Traffic control signs and flaggers will be present to assist motorists through work zones. Motorists and pedestrians should use caution in work zones and find alternate routes if possible.
A schedule with a full list of the 61 streets that will receive surface treatment is attached to this press release. Maintenance is scheduled to be completed by July 27. The work is weather permitting.