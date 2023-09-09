COLUMBIA − Pavement maintenance on 21 streets in Columbia will start at 7 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11.
A contractor for the city of Columbia will work daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to a news release. Maintenance is scheduled to be completed by 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15.
"No parking" signs will be posted on streets planned for treatment at least 24 hours in advance of maintenance, the release said.
The city advises residents to avoid parking vehicles on signed streets during working hours.
Temporary lane closures will be required until the product is absorbed into the asphalt, according to the release. Traffic control signs and flaggers will be present to assist motorists through work zones as needed.
Streets planned for maintenance include:
- Nifong Boulevard from Forum Boulevard to Providence Road
- Curtis Avenue from Burnam Avenue to Kentucky Boulevard
- North Seventh Street from Business Loop 70 East to Wilkes Boulevard
- West Broadway from West Briarwood Lane to East Briarwood Lane
- West Broadway from East Briarwood Lane to Atkins Drive
- Bernadette Drive from North Stadium Boulevard to Knipp Street
- Bernadette Drive from Knipp Street to North Fairview Road
- Shoram Court from Sussex Drive to the dead end
- Sussex Drive from Shoram Court to Darien Drive
- Craydon Drive from Louisville Drive to the end of the cul-de-sac
- White Oak Lane from Planter Road to the end of the street
- Chantilly Court from White Oak Lane to the end of the street
- Belleview Court from White Oak Lane to the end of the street
- Planter Road from Stadium Boulevard to White Oak Lane
- Alsup Drive from Bradshaw Avenue to Talent Drive
- Wallace Street from Chapel Hill Road to Alsup Drive
- Barkley from Kohler Circle to Alsup Drive
- Kohler Circle from Talent Drive to the east end
- Talent Drive from Chapel Hill Road to Kohler Circle
- Roger I. Wilson Drive from Brown School Road to Prathersville Road
- Blackfoot Road from Stadium Boulevard to the Bear Creek Bridge
- Waco Road from Brown Station Road to a point 450 feet to the west
- Skyview Lane from Brown Station Road to Greenridge Road