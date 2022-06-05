COLUMBIA - A contractor for the Columbia Public Works department will begin pavement maintenance on 26 city streets beginning Monday, June 6.
The city will use reclamite, which is an asphalt pavement rejuvenating agent that can provide an extra five to seven years to pavement, according to a news release. It rejuvenates the protective qualities of asphalt that is typically lost through oxidation caused by rain, sunlight, and other factors.
Pavement rejuvenation is scheduled daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. "No parking" signs have already been posted on the streets planned for treatment.
The city asks drivers to refrain from parking vehicles on signed streets whenever possible, and especially during working hours.
Temporary lane closures will be required until the reclamite is absorbed into the asphalt, according to Public Works.
Maintenance is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. on Friday, June 10. A full list of the streets that will be treated is available online.