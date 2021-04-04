BOONE COUNTY - Pavement repair crews will begin work on April 5 along Interstate 70 to make repairs on both sides of the roadway throughout Boone and Callaway County.
A contractor working for the Missouri Department of Transportation will begin work Monday to improve the road quality between the Cedar Creek bridge east of Columbia.
Once the work is completed in this location, pavement repairs will be made from the Callaway County/ Montgomery County line to the Boone County/ Cooper Count line. Repairs to interstate ramps along this section will be made as well.
Intermittent lane closures will occur in both direction of I-70 between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. All drivers will need to obey all signs in the designated work zones.
This project also includes the upcoming I-70 resurfacing work from the Kingdom City to the Boone County line. This section of the project is anticipated to begin in May.
This work is expected to be completed by November of this year.