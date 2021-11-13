COLUMBIA - Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) crews will work on pavement repairs on the ramp from Route AC (Grindstone Parkway) onto northbound U.S. Route 63 in Columbia next week.
The road work is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 16 and Wednesday, Nov. 17.
Workers will be smoothing a portion of the ramp’s driving surface. This will require the ramp to have a 10-foot width restriction from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. while the work is in progress.
Drivers are encouraged drive slow through the work zone, obey all traffic signs and give workers plenty of room.
Some delays are possible and MoDOT says they appreciate the patience of travelers while the work take place. The work is weather permitting and could be delayed.