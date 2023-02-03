JEFFERSON CITY — Traffic on Main Street, Jefferson City will be restricted for the next couple weeks starting Monday as repairs take place.
Crews will be repairing pavement on the westbound lanes in the 400 block of Main St. starting at 8 a.m.
The repairs will reduce traffic to one lane, and should be completed by Friday, Feb. 17 at 5 p.m.
The Jefferson City Public Works Department says drivers should drive cautiously in the area.
Contact the Department of Public Works for more information at 573-634-6410 or visit their website.