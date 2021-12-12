COLUMBIA – Missouri Department of Transportation crews will be pulling samples of concrete along Stadium Boulevard and Providence Road.
Crews will be core drilling on Stadium Boulevard Sunday night between Providence Road and College Avenue starting at 8 p.m.
On Monday morning, work will continue on the Providence Road Bonne Femme Creek bridge from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This work will require single lanes to be closed while work takes place, and there will be flagging crews to guide drivers.
Core drilling involves taking samples of the roadway for evaluation and allows MoDOT to analyze the structural integrity of the roadway and determine if any improvements are needed.
Message boards will be in place to warn drivers in advance of the closure, and drivers are advised to slow down through all work zones and obey all traffic signs.