COLUMBIA - According to Nasdaq, the price of precious metals is inflating to new heights. Earlier this year, the price of gold rose above the $2,000 per-ounce threshold for the first time since August 2020.
The gold market has continued to operate around the inflated threshold. On April 20, gold was priced roughly at $1,952 per ounce. This is a 7% increase from the previous year's close of the market.
Dan Trim, owner of Tiger Pawn, believes there are two different factors that are contributing to the increase in the cost of these metals.
“The war in Ukraine is probably a big pusher of this rise and inflation,” Trim said. “I also tend to think that a lot of what moves the price of gold and silver is the confidence in the US dollar.”
Trim said he has witnessed how the increase of these metals has made the local market more competitive in trying to purchase these metals from customers.
“So, when we’re offering money to a customer for their gold chain, silver coins, or whatever, we have to be mindful of what gold and silver prices are,” Trim said. “There’s a lot of competition to buy gold and precious metals here in town, so we have to make strong offers.”
The increase in the market has also affected local jewelers that utilize these metals to create inventory for their customers.
Robert Flynn, owner of Betz Jewelers, is aware of the difficulties that the market is having on his business.
“Since COVID, we’re seeing a shortage of physical supply of silver and rhodium that we use on a daily basis that we’ve seen a significant increase in price,” Flynn said.
Despite the inflated prices of these metals, Flynn and other local jewelers are working hard not to "punish" their customers.
“We’re doing our best not to pass along those costs increases,” Flynn said. “We’ve been and other local shops have been working as close as we possibly can for our customers.”
According to analysts at Canadian bank TD Securities, the inflation of these precious metals doesn’t seem to be coming to an end anytime soon. The war in Ukraine and the overall inflated market that the US is seeing from COVID are predicted to continue to drive the price of these metals up as the year progresses.
Flynn believes that the inflation the US economy is facing has a direct impact on the price of these precious metals.
“As long as inflation is up, we expect that the price of precious metals will remain strong and could even go higher than what they are today,” Flynn said.