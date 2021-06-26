COLUMBIA - The intersection of Peachtree Drive and Nifong Boulevard will close this week to replace the pavement as part of the Nifong Boulevard Corridor.

The intersection is expected to be closed from Monday, June 28, at 7 a.m., to Friday, July 2, by 7 p.m., weather permitting.

The city has asked that the public use extreme caution going through the work zone and to find alternative routes when possible.

There will still be access to Peachtree Drive via the new Aurora Drive and Nova Way Streets.

Along with intersection improvements, the new area will have two additional through lanes, as well as two additional bike lanes. 

The new improvements will also feature improved sidewalks on Nifong Boulevard between South Providence Road and Willowcreek Lane, and along Forum Boulevard between Nifong Boulevard and Green Meadows Road.

The total estimated cost for the project is $12,300,00. The amount was paid for by the 2015 Capital Improvement Sales Tax.

