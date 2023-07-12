COLUMBIA − Two people were injured after a crash on southbound U.S. Highway 63 on Tuesday afternoon.
Columbia police responded to the highway near Vandiver Drive around 5 p.m. for a report of a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.
A pedestrian who attempted to assist the motorcyclist was struck by another vehicle and injured prior to first responders' arrival, according to CPD.
The pedestrian and the motorcyclist were both taken to a local hospital by ambulance for their injuries.
Police currently do not have information on how the collision happened. CPD's Traffic Unit is investigating and working with those involved.
The southbound lanes of the highway were closed for about an hour Tuesday afternoon.