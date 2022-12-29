MILLER COUNTY - An Eldon man was killed Wednesday night after he was struck by a truck on Business Route 54.
The crash happened around 6:49 p.m., near East View Drive, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
George Cook, 20, was standing in the westbound lane of Business 54 while Cory Dunn, 35, was driving west in a 1987 Chevrolet K1500. The report said Dunn attempted to avoid hitting Cook by braking, but ended up hitting him.
Dunn's truck then skidded off the right side of the road and struck a road sing.
Cook was taken to Lake Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead, the report said.
Dunn was not injured, the report said. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.