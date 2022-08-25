JEFFERSON CITY - A pedestrian is in serious condition after being struck by a car in Jefferson City on Thursday.
The Jefferson City Police Department (JCPD) said 49-year-old, William Kaullen, sustained serious head injuries after being hit by an SUV at the 1600 Block of Southwest Boulevard.
Officials said they responded to the incident at 8:43 a.m. Thursday.
JCPD said a Honda Pilot, driven by a licensed juvenile, was traveling northbound on Southwest Boulevard, while the pedestrian was weed eating the grass in between the sidewalk and the side of the northbound lanes.
Police said the vehicle left the road and struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian then hit the hood of the car and fell to the ground, according to first responders.
The department said Kaullen was taken to University Hospital for his injuries, while the driver of the SUV did not have any injuries.
Traffic on Southwest Boulevard reopened after approximately two hours.