COLUMBIA - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in a car crash on Tuesday night in Boone County.

A 20-year-old woman driving eastbound on Route WW struck a 33-year-old male pedestrian walking in the roadway around 11 p.m. Tuesday. The driver saw the pedestrian and applied the brakes, according to a highway patrol crash report, but the car was unable to stop in time.

The pedestrian sustained serious injury and was transported to University Hospital via ambulance. According to a hospital spokesperson, the pedestrian is in critical condition.

The car suffered minor damage and was towed away.

KOMU 8 Digital Producer

Digital producer at KOMU 8 and social media producer at the Columbia Missourian. Previously photo director at Vox Magazine and assistant director of photography (ADOP), photo editor, staff photographer, reporter at the Columbia Missourian. Reach me at madiwinfield@mail.missouri.edu or at @madiwinfield on Instagram and Twitter.