COLUMBIA - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in a car crash on Tuesday night in Boone County.
A 20-year-old woman driving eastbound on Route WW struck a 33-year-old male pedestrian walking in the roadway around 11 p.m. Tuesday. The driver saw the pedestrian and applied the brakes, according to a highway patrol crash report, but the car was unable to stop in time.
The pedestrian sustained serious injury and was transported to University Hospital via ambulance. According to a hospital spokesperson, the pedestrian is in critical condition.
The car suffered minor damage and was towed away.