COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is investigating pedestrian crash from Monday morning that left one person with serious injuries.
Robert E. Glover, Jr., 22, of Columbia suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by an SUV on the Interstate 70/Highway 63 Connector at Conley Road at approximately 9:10 a.m. Monday morning.
Officers say the driver was traveling North when Glover crossed the roadway in the path of the vehicle.
Paramedics transported Glover to University Hospital.
Police said drug or alcohol impairment is not considered a factor.
The investigation is ongoing.