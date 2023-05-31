COLUMBIA − The Columbia Police Department is investigating after a Columbia man was struck by a tractor trailer and killed early Wednesday morning.
Brandon W. Lee, 36, was walking in the driving lane of northbound U.S. Highway 63, just north of Grindstone Parkway, around 1:20 a.m. when he was struck by a 2021 Kenworth T680 carrying a fuel tanker, according to CPD's preliminary investigation.
Lee was pronounced dead at the scene, and his next of kin have been notified.
The driver of the truck, an adult male, was not injured, CPD said.
The northbound lanes of the highway were closed for just under two hours, according to Boone County Joint Communications.
The Columbia Fire Department also responded with three units, as well as a Boone Health ambulance.