BOONE COUNTY − A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle on Tuesday night in Boone County has died, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports.
Jesse Berger, 33, was walking on Route WW when he was struck by a 20-year-old woman who was driving eastbound, according to MSHP.
The crash happened around 11 p.m. Berger, of Fulton, was taken to University Hospital by ambulance.
The highway patrol updated its crash report Wednesday, which says Berger died around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at University Hospital. He was previously listed in critical condition.
According to MSHP, the driver saw the pedestrian and applied the brakes, but the car was unable to stop in time.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured.