COLUMBIA - A Columbia man was killed after he tried to cross Interstate 70 and was struck by a semitruck Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4:58 p.m. near I-70 eastbound, just east of the connector. Crews later closed the road for over an hour.

According to Columbia police, David A. Sharrock was crossing the street when the Volvo VNL 760 hit and killed the 43-year-old. Investigators say the driver of the truck did not have enough time to avoid him or stop. The driver was not hurt.

It is not clear why Sharrock attempted to cross the interstate.

First responders transported Sharrock to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

During the closure, crews redirected traffic onto Exit 128, the exit ramp to U.S. 63, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

