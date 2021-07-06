Pediatrician: Summer is not the normal season for RSV cases

COLUMBIA - Some local hospitals are seeing a rise in the number of cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) during the summer season for the first time.
According to the CDC's website, RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms.
The CDC said the majority of people tend to recover in one to two weeks. However, for infants and older adults, the virus can be serious.
Dr. Chris Wilhelm is an MU Health Care pediatrician who noticed something "not normal."
"I've been taking care of children, doing this for over 20 years now," Dr. Wilhelm said. "I have not seen RSV in the summer, until this summer."
Wilhelm said he normally sees the RSV season from November to April. However, this year it was different.
"We are seeing pretty much a flip flop," Wilhelm said. "That is all because in the normal RSV season, we were all wearing masks and children were staying home."
Restrictions have eased, children are returning to daycare and people are traveling again.
As a result, Wilhelm said that RSV is making its way out.
"If your child has those symptoms," Wilhelm said. "Please get seen by their primary care provider."
Wilhelm said there is no cure or medicine for RSV, just supportive care.
Wilhelm advises parents to keep an eye out for symptoms and to keep their child home is they are sick.
"If your child is sick, don't send them to daycare," Wilhelm said. "What happens is one sick child turns into seven sick children."
The CDC has a list of symptoms and ways to care listed on their website.