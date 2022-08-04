COLUMBIA - Students will return to school in a few weeks, and as they return to the classroom, doctors are anticipating a surge in sickness. Medical officials say the best way to combat most illnesses is through vaccines.
MU Health Care Pediatrician Dr. Christopher Wilhelm spoke with members of the media Thursday afternoon to talk about the importance of vaccinations for kids.
"If you look at the history of medicine, there are many marks where we see that there's a decrease in disease, as well as the expansion, or how should I say, where children's lives improved, or more children who were making it to one years old," Wilhelm said, "and that just about every one of those marks and time marks in history are related to the introduction of a new vaccine."
Public school districts in the area require a proof of vaccination to enroll in the school, such as measles and hepatitis, among many others.
"Usually around July, we will start seeing more people coming in and trying to get caught up on their vaccines because the schools require them to bring in a printed copy of all their vaccines," Wilhelm said.
The CDC offers a timeline of when children should be getting specific vaccines in order to prepare them for school.
"There are those kids who are behind on their vaccines, I can't just give them all right now. I don't want to give a child eight shots all at once," Wilhelm said. "I just have to wait because of this safety issue."
Local Health Departments offer free vaccinations for those who are uninsured.
The COVID-19 vaccine is not required by public school districts, but it is encouraged to get the vaccine.
Dr. Wilhelm said in case your child gets sick, the best thing to do is take care of them at home, and don't let them back to school until they're healthy.