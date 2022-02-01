...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow and sleet expected. Total snow accumulations
between 8 and 12 inches, with locally-higher amounts, and sleet
accumulations between one tenth and two tenths of an inch. Winds
gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of west central Illinois. Portions of central,
east central, and northeast Missouri.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Visibilities may drop below 1/4 mile due to falling and
blowing snow. The strong winds and weight of snow on tree limbs
may down power lines and could cause sporadic power outages.
Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning
commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
The rapid accumulation of snow will make travel extremely difficult,
if not impossible. If travel is necessary, be sure to exercise
extreme caution. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food
and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Illinois, the
latest road conditions can be obtained at
www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Missouri, the latest road
conditions can be obtained at traveler.modot.org/map or by calling
1-888-275-6636.
Persons should consider delaying all travel. Motorists should use
extreme caution if travel is absolutely necessary.
Do not touch downed lines and report any power outages to your
electric company. Travel is highly discouraged due to slick roadways
and the possibility of downed trees and power lines.
Those planning travel should be advised that visibilities will vary
greatly across the area, and weather conditions in rural areas will
be much worse than those in a nearby town or city. Do not be fooled,
if you are planning travel in an open area, make certain you and
your car are prepared for the elements. Although treated roads may
just be wet, untreated surfaces will be ice covered and very
slippery. Motorists should remain alert for rapid changes in road
conditions, especially when turning onto lesser travelled roads,
side streets, or parking lots.
