COLUMBIA − Peggy Jean's Pies has delayed the grand opening of its new location in The Shoppes on Stadium due to this week's forecast.

The new location was originally scheduled to open Wednesday, Feb. 2. The location will now open on the following Wednesday, Feb. 9, according to a blog post on its website.

The original Peggy Jean's Pies location on Nifong Boulevard is open until 6 p.m. Tuesday. All desert pies will be 50% off after 5 p.m. The Nifong store will be closed Wednesday.

Peggy Jean's Pies may reopen Thursday if the weather allows. The store will post its decision regarding Thursday on social media.

