BOONE COUNTY - The Perche Creek Bridge on Route F is now open after two months of construction, and the Coon Creek Bridge on Route F is closed for construction, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.
Route F is now closed between Stidham Road and Carr Lane for the Coone Creek Bridge construction, MoDOT said. Construction is set to continue until the end of October. This is the final planned closure for this project.
The Perche Creek Bridge closed for a rehabilitation project on June 5, restricting travel along Route F between Porter Road and Perche Church Road. Crews have completed the bridge deck and reopened the road.
Additional work for this project is scheduled from Oct. 10-16 on Route F at Blaze Creek. The work will take place off the roadway with short-term lane closures and minimal traffic impact, according to MoDOT.
MoDOT said all planned schedules are subject to change due to work being weather dependent.