COLUMBIA — While some might think of films and filmmakers when they think of True/False, others might think about the other forms of art.
The weekend's main focus is on cinema, but according to the True/False website, some have called it a music fest disguised as a film fest.
"Music is an essential part of the fabric and energy of True/False—such an important part of the festival experience," the website says.
Musicians play before and after film screenings, on the streets, and there are music showcases on each day of the art-filled weekend.
Drew Anderson, a member of the local band Elephant Foot, said True/False is a festival based around film, but is also a celebration of art and culture.
“Most people probably come into town to see the films, but for there to be art installations, shows, and parties and food, it's just all of these cultural opportunities coming to a melting pot,” Anderson said.
He said if it was solely a film festival, it would be fantastic in its own right, but having extra dimensions makes it even better.
“I can only watch so many films in a day personally," Anderson said. "I think it adds a little bit of variety, see some films during the day or evening and then you get to see some awesome music.”
Local musician, Sifa Bihomora, said the festival offers an opportunity to gather together and share something beautiful.
“Having such a variety of films, variety of people, variety of perspectives, is so impactful," Bihomora said. "And having that with music is just so healing to people."
Composer and musician, Angel Bat Dawid, said the festival and the music featured is enriching and necessary for the community.
“Music seems to bring people together, and seems to be like a space where people can heal,” Dawid said.
She said people need these types of art now more than ever.
“It's hard times, the past few years has been really rough for everyone," Dawid said. "I think that we need it more than ever, the film's the music, to help people just feel better.”
Dawid said the large involvement of music in the film festival makes sense because film and music go hand in hand.
“Music is vital for about 80% of the film, how do you know when the cry is coming?" Dawid said. "You hear the violins come in. How do you know when the dramatic thing is coming? Boom, boom, boom.”
Along with the last day of films, the final performances will take place at 5 p.m. at Eastside Tavern and at 8:30 p.m. for "Busker's Last Stand."