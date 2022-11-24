COLUMBIA - Period poverty, or the inability to afford menstrual products, has become a public health issue in the state of Missouri.
“There’s a lot of women and girls that are missing school and missing work because they don’t have access to the products they need to manage their periods each month,” Muriel Smith, executive director of the St. Louis Alliance for Period Supplies, said.
Smith said in Missouri alone, one in six women and girls struggle with period poverty. She also said it mostly affects women and girls of color who are at or below the federal poverty line.
“That’s a burden particularly on low-income women where you’re already making a low wage,” Smith said. “And then you’re missing four days of work a month, so you’re missing out on that income.”
Alliance for Period Supplies reports that approximately two-thirds of Missouri women struggle with this on an annual basis. Period poverty can cause stress to those who experience it for prolonged periods of time.
“It’s an emotional and mental toll when you’re missing school or work, month after month,” Smith said. “Not everyone in the U.S. has a period, and so people just don’t think about luxury taxes for the basic needs like pads and tampons.”
Missouri is one of 26 U.S. states that has a sales tax on period products. The luxury goods tax is 4.25%, which creates a burden for those who already struggle to afford basic hygiene products. On top of it all, there are increased costs in hygiene products following a cotton shortage this past summer.
Some mid-Missouri organizations are stepping up to help combat period poverty in the community. The Columbia Public Library, for example, has partnered with Aunt Flow to offer free period products for employees and patrons of the library.
“I think people are just beginning to realize that period products - like toilet paper and soap - are just a basic human need,” Erin Magner, the library’s associate director, said. “It’s definitely time to roll this out in the libraries.”
Magner said they started rolling out the free dispensers in the women and unisex restrooms in the spring of 2022. She said the idea originated from Megan Durham, one of their youth services librarians.
“I think a lot of people are like ‘okay, I’m championing the bathroom,’ ya know,” Durham said. “It’s not really something that exciting, but it feels very exciting to me because it is such a basic human need.”
Durham suggested getting dispensers for free period products after attending a training at another library.
“We took a bathroom break, and I saw it in the bathroom,” Durham said. “I was like, ‘oh my gosh we need this!’”
Now, users can walk into any of the CPL bathrooms with a dispenser and get as many tampons or pads as they need. They do not have to notify any of the library workers that they’re taking supplies, and custodians regularly check to refill supplies.
“I hope that it normalizes the conversation around period products and our bodies,” Magner said. “I hope that it removes a lot of stress that I think a lot of women feel when they are stuck out somewhere and they don’t have access to these products.”
Durham said she hopes talking about periods now normalizes the conversation for future generations.
“I have nieces, and I have friends with little girls,” Durham said. “I don’t want people to have the stigma that I feel like a lot of people my age and older grew up with that it’s this shameful, secret thing.”
Magner said they hope to have the free dispensers in all Daniel Boone Regional Library restrooms by 2023.
“There are lots of parents and guardians out there who may not be able to walk into a females-only restroom,” Magner said. “We just want to make sure that they and their families have access to these products.”
While Aunt Flow provides an educational discount, that doesn’t cover the full cost of this initiative.
“It is an initiative the library feels strongly about,” Magner said. “So we are backing it financially.”
She said the funds come from the library’s operating budget. However, she said there are grants out there for libraries that are unable to financially support their initiative.
“I hope that this encourages other people in other public libraries in Missouri to adopt a similar initiative,” Magner said.
Magner said she hopes the library continues to fight period poverty for years to come.
“This isn’t something that we should feel shameful about,” Magner said. “It’s a completely normal human body function, and it’s important that we recognize that as a society.”
Durham said she feels so passionately about the project and helping the community in any way possible.
“It’s not something that is an option like we just need to provide it,” Durham said. “Give all the period products away!”